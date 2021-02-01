The Blanchard basketball teams each won by more than 20 points.
The Blanchard Lady Lions began last week ranked No. 10 in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A poll and came away with a 55-26 win over Chickasha in Blanchard on Friday. The Lions entered the game ranked 15th in the OSSAA's Class 4A poll and picked up a 70-47 win after the girls.
Girls
The Lady Lions overcame a slow start to come away with a victory, using a long scoring run in the second quarter to propel themselves to victory.
The Lady Chicks got 3-pointers from Serenity Golightly and Lexi Albright in the first quarter and held a 10-7 lead heading to the second quarter. Chickasha led 14-9 in the second quarter, and Blanchard then went on its scoring run.
Blanchard scored the final 14 points of the half and never trailed after taking its first lead of the game. The Lady Lions led the Lady Chicks 23-14 at halftime.
The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Chicks 13-7 in the third quarter and 19-5 in the fourth quarter.
Blanchard's Carly Craig and Stormy Haynes combined for 26 points and seven triples in the victory. Craig made four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points. Haynes made three triples and had 10 points in the win.
Jalee Shannon also had 10 points for the Lady Lions.
Boys
Coming off a win over Class 4A No. 5 Tuttle, the Blanchard boys also overcame a slow start. Chickasha's Sooner Boardingham hit a triple in the first quarter to give his team a 5-2 lead, but Blanchard responded with a long scoring run.
Down 5-2, the Lions went on a 14-0 run to go up 16-5. They led 20-10 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime.
Blanchard won the third quarter 21-14 and won the fourth quarter 16-12.
Four Blanchard players combined to score 54 of the team's 70 points. Caleb Reed, Caden Frazier and Cole Milam all had 14 points for the Lions. Whit Carpenter had 12 points in the win.
