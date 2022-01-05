BLANCHARD — The rankings did not matter.
The unranked Blanchard Lions took on Class 4A No. 4 Tuttle in Blanchard on Tuesday and fell behind by double digits. But Riley Langford scored the final two points of the game, hitting a shot that broke a 43-43 tie.
Blanchard knocked off Tuttle with a 45-43 win.
Blanchard held multiple leads in the first quarter before Mason Stokes gave the Tigers their first lead of the game. His first basket of the game made the score 8-6 in favor of Tuttle.
Tuttle scored six points in a row after Blanchard grabbed a 6-4 lead, and the Tigers finished the first quarter on a 9-1 scoring run. The Tigers held a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, and they pushed that lead to double digits in the second quarter.
Isaac McDoulett scored to give the Tigers a 20-10 lead in the second quarter, and he scored again later in the quarter to extend the team's lead to 11 points at 24-13. But Blanchard did not go away and outscored Tuttle 7-2 the rest of the half to get its deficit down to just six points at halftime.
Tuttle led 26-20 at halftime.
Blanchard continued to build momentum in the third quarter, scoring the first six points to tie the game at 26 points apiece. A 3-pointer gave the Lions the lead again in the third quarter.
Tuttle went back in front and led 36-33 after three quarters.
But the Lions never went away, even after the Tigers grabbed a 43-39 lead and seemingly had some control over the game. Cole Milam tied the game at 43 points apiece before Blanchard got the game-winning basket.
McDoulett led all scorers in the game 20 points, and Milam led the Lions in scoring with 15 points. Jaxon Laminack also reached double figures for Blanchard.
Blanchard moved to 3-4 on the season with the win. Tuttle fell to 4-2 with the loss.
