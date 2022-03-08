OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite what the final margin indicates, the Blanchard Lady Lions gave Class 4A's second-ranked team a challenge.
The 20th-ranked Lady Lions cut their deficit to just five points in the third quarter of Tuesday's state quarterfinal in Oklahoma City, but Classen SAS at Northeast pulled away in the second half and won by 29 points. Blanchard ended up on the wrong end of a 53-24 final score.
But the Lady Lions could have let Classen SAS pull away in the first half and hung around. Leading 12-4 after the first quarter, Classen SAS scored the first six points of the second quarter to go up 18-4 in the game.
A Reagan Fox 3-pointer gave the Lady Lions a little bit of momentum, and a Lauren Coffman basket cut the team's deficit to just nine points.
Fox and Coffman made up all 12 of Blanchard's 12 points in the second quarter, and the two ended the first half on a 7-2 run. Classen SAS went up 23-11 in the second quarter, but the same duo of Fox and Coffman scored the final five points of the half to make the score 23-16 at halftime.
Fox also scored the first two points of the second half to get the Lady Lions' deficit down to five points in the third quarter. But the Lady Comets responded with a 10-0 run to go up 15 points.
Blanchard's Allie Lawson snapped the opponent's string of unanswered points. She scored while being fouled and hit a free throw.
The Lady Comets held a 15-point lead after three quarters and extended that lead in the final quarter.
Fox ended up being Blanchard's only double-digit scorer in the game. She had 10 points for the Lady Lions.
The loss ended Blanchard's season at 19-10.
