OKLAHOMA CITY — The Blanchard Lions wanted the magic to continue.
The week after Tushka made a magical run to the Class A state title as an unranked team, the Lions found themselves in the Class 4A state tournament as an unranked team. They made it to state for the second season in a row and had to beat top-ranked Kingfisher if they wanted their magic to continue.
The Blanchard Lions advanced to the state tournament by knocking off a top-5 opponent in an area tournament consolation championship game. It was a win over No. 5 Tuttle that sent the Lions to state.
But the Yellowjackets were up to the difficult task of beating a team that found magic in the playoffs. In the end, Kingfisher came away with a 41-28 victory over the Lions.
The Lions only scored 13 points the entire first half, but they managed to keep their halftime deficit in single digits after Kingfisher went up by 10 in the second quarter.
Blanchard held a 2-1 lead in the first quarter and tied the game at four points apiece before a 6-0 Kingfisher run. The Lions went to the second quarter down four.
Blanchard fell behind 22-12 in the first half, but the Lions were able to make the score 22-13 at halftime.
The Yellowjackets threatened to blow the game open in the third quarter. They started the half on an 11-2 run that put them up 33-15. But Blanchard was able to lower the deficit to a more manageable number by the end of the third quarter.
Blanchard's Jaxon Laminack scored the final three points of the third quarter to cut the team's deficit to 13 points after three quarters. The Lions played even with the Yellowjackets in the fourth quarter.
Cole Milam had nine points for Blanchard.
