Basketball teams in Classes 2A through 4A started their playoff journeys with district play earlier this week.
Multiple area teams competed in the district portion of the playoffs and were able to capture district titles.
Class 2A
Minco and Amber-Pocasset both swept their district games.
The two Am-Po teams got to play at home and swept their district games against Dibble.
The Lady Panthers entered the postseason ranked fourth in Class 2A and rolled to a district title with a 55-11 victory. The 11th-ranked Am-Po boys also picked up a double-digit victory and won the district title by a score of 34-23.
The two Minco teams also got to play at home and swept Healdton.
The Lady Bulldogs came away with a 63-34 victory over their opponent. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs picked up an 89-62 victory.
Class 4A
While Blanchard and Bridge Creek each swept their district games, Tuttle did not have to play any district games.
The third-ranked Tuttle girls and sixth-ranked Tuttle boys received district byes.
The two Blanchard teams stayed at home and swept Madill. The 10th-ranked Lady Lions earned a 72-32 victory, and the 13th-ranked Lions won by a score of 47-28.
Bridge Creek earned a sweep at home. The 16th-ranked Lady Bobcats earned a 43-35 victory, and the Bobcats picked up an 82-64 win.
