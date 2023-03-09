The semifinals with area teams are set.
The two area basketball teams competing at state this week both took care of business in the opening round. The two teams get to play again Friday and are looking to advance to the state title games.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Tuttle Lady Tigers are ready to roar against teams that they have already seen this season.
Am-Po
The Lady Panthers are ranked second in Class 2A and will face a semifinal matchup that many probably expected to see in the finals instead of the semifinals. Due to an upset in the area tournament, Am-Po will face top-ranked Dale with a spot in the title game on the line.
The Lady Panthers lost to Dale early in the season but then racked up win after win, winning 20 games in a row before falling to Class 4A foe Tuttle. The Lady Panther then made their way through district play, regional play and area play without losing a game and secured a victory over No. 18 Hartshorne in the state quarterfinals.
Dale defeated No. 13 Hooker in the state quarterfinals.
Tuttle
Another matchup that could have easily been a finals matchup had things gone differently will involve Class 4A No. 2 Tuttle and No. 3 Bethany.
The Lady Tigers will enter the matchup as the more experienced team, having been to three semifinal games in a row and two championship games in a row. Bethany is in its first-ever state tournament and just picked up its first state win by defeating No. 4 Kingfisher.
Bethany will be looking to avenge a loss to Tuttle when it was the No. 1 team in the class. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Bronchos 45-32 on the road.
Tuttle and Bethany will play in Yukon on Friday and will play at noon.
