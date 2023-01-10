One of the biggest sporting events in the area takes place next week.
The Grady County Tournament is back and will begin Monday. Verden will host the 2023 version of the tournament, featuring a pair of teams that are currently ranked in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's poll.
The opening-round games will take place Monday and Tuesday. The boys' consolation semifinals and girls' semifinals will follow on Thursday. The boys' semifinals and girls' consolation semifinals will take place Friday, and the tournament will finish with several Saturday games.
Girls
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers are the highest-ranked team in the tournament, currently ranked No. 3 in Class 2A this season.
The Lady Panthers also enter the tournament as the two-time defending champions. Am-Po's last loss in the GCT came in the 2020 championship game.
Am-Po is in the top half of the bracket with Ninnekah, Alex and Lexington.
Am-Po and Ninnekah will play Monday at 4 p.m. Alex and Lexington will play at approximately 6:40 p.m. the same evening.
The bottom half of the bracket features last season's runner-up, Minco. Minco is in the same half as Verden, Rush Springs and Dibble.
Dibble and Rush Springs will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. Minco and Verden will play at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Boys
The Minco Bulldogs are currently ranked 20th in Class 2A and enter the tournament as the defending champions.
Minco is in the top half of the bracket with Rush Springs, Dibble and last season's second-place team, Am-Po.
Minco and Rush Springs will play Tuesday at approximately 5:20 p.m. Am-Po and Dibble will play Monday at approximately 8 p.m.
The bottom half of the bracket features Verden, Ninnekah, Alex and Lexington.
Verden and Ninnekah will play at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday. Alex and Lexington will play at approximately 5:20 p.m. Monday.
