Today's results in the Grady County Tournament will determine the championship matchups.
By the end of the day, the GCT championship games will have their teams. Friday will feature four semifinal games with teams from five schools.
Girls
The first game of the day will feature Class 2A No. 20 Minco and the Alex Lady Longhorns at 4 p.m.
Minco advanced to the semifinal game with a win over Verden in the opening round. Alex advanced to the semifinal game with a win over Lexington.
Friday's third game will feature Class 2A No. 6 Amber-Pocasset and Rush Springs. The game will start at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Amber-Pocasset earned a win over Ninnekah in the first round. Rush Springs picked up a win over Dibble.
Boys
The second game of the day will have Class 2A No. 19 Minco taking on the Alex Longhorns.
Minco defeated Ninnekah in the opening round, and Alex got past Dibble to advance to the semifinal matchup. Minco and Alex will start at approximately 5:20 p.m.
Friday's final game will have Class 2A No. 7 Am-Po battling Lexington for a spot in the championship game. Am-Po beat Rush Springs in the opening round, and Lexington took down Verden.
Am-Po and Lexington will start at approximately 8 p.m.
