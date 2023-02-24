Several area teams will be playing for regional titles.
Competing in Class 2A and Class 4A, five teams in the area secured their spots in regional championship games and their spots in area tournaments Thursday evening. Now, it’s just a matter of how many wins they will need in area to advance to state and how many losses will eliminate them.
Girls
Class 2A No. 2 Amber-Pocasset took care of business in Amber, taking down No. 20 Walters to advance to the regional championship game. Points were not always easy to get, but Am-Po’s defense held down the fort in a 40-15 victory.
Walters scored 10 points in the third quarter but just five combined points in the other three quarters.
The two teams only combined for seven points in the first quarter, but Am-Po held a 5-2 lead. Am-Po led 13-3 at halftime and outscored Walters 17-10 in the third quarter to take full command of the game.
Abbie Savage led all scorers and outscored Walters by herself in the win.
Competing in the same regional, Minco held off No. 15 Stratford in Minco to help set up a matchup with Am-Po in the regional title game. Minco built a 16-point lead in the first half but held on for a 35-34 victory.
Minco held on for the win despite scoring just six points in the second half.
Minco ended the first quarter on a 12-0 run to lead 18-7 after the period, and it led 29-13 in the first half before Stratford got its deficit to 13 at halftime.
Stratford continued to charge in the second half but could not overcome the deficit.
Minco got 12 points from Emily Martinez and a double-digit points from Layne Reh.
Am-Po and Minco will meet at 6 p.m. in Amber on Saturday.
In Class 4A, the Tuttle Lady Tigers put any hope of a Plainview upset to bed early, jumping out to an 18-2 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Tigers rolled to a 75-15 victory in Tuttle.
No. 2 Tuttle held Plainview to just seven points through the first three quarters en route to a dominant victory. Two Lady Tigers outscored Plainview as individuals in the win.
Landry Allen led the way with 22 points, and Allie Rehl added 16 points for the Lady Tigers.
Tuttle will play at Crossings Christian on Saturday and will play No. 16 Tecumseh at 6 p.m.
Boys
Like in the first game of the evening, the Tuttle boys jumped out to a big lead early in the game and rolled to a victory. Class 4A No. 10 Tuttle scored the first 14 points of the game and rolled to a 62-31 victory over Madill.
Four players ended up finishing with double-digit points for Tuttle. The Tigers got 18 points from Richie Overcash, 14 points from Garrett Redwine, 12 points from Noah Clark and 10 points from Gabe Avelar.
Tuttle will play at Crossings Christian and will play No. 2 Crossings Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Class 2A No. 11 Minco’s game against No. 18 Stratford was not as close as the first game of the evening. The boys completed a sweep by earning a 77-40 victory over their opponent.
Minco will now play No. 3 Oklahoma Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. in Amber on Saturday.
