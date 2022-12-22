Area basketball teams will begin the new year ranked.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's final basketball polls of 2022 got released, and several teams between the girls and boys appeared in those polls. In total, five teams currently appear in those polls.
Girls
All three teams in the rankings also happen to be in the top 10 of those classes.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers and Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers are the two teams ranked highest in the final rankings of 2022. Both teams came in at No. 3 in the set of rankings.
The Lady Tigers have been ranked second in Class 4A before ending the year at No. 3 behind Bethany and Lincoln Christian. The Lady Tigers are 6-1 this season, and their only loss is to a Carl Albert team that is currently No. 2 in Class 5A.
The Am-Po Lady Panthers will start the new year at No. 3 in Class 2A. Am-Po is 9-1 on the season and only lost to a Dale team currently ranked second in Class 2A.
The Cyril Lady Pirates are the seventh-ranked team in Class A. The Lady Pirates are 7-1 this season.
Boys
The Tuttle Tigers and Cyril Pirates are both in the rankings, like their counterparts.
The Tigers are currently ranked eighth in Class 4A, moving up from being No. 10 in the previous Class 4A poll. The Tigers are 6-1 on the season.
Cyril is currently ranked 15th in Class A, and the Pirates own a 6-2 record this season.
