Area basketball teams came away with tournament titles.
Several basketball teams across the area competed in tournament play last week. Of all the teams that competed in tournament play, four ended up going 3-0 to finish first in those tournaments.
Two teams finished first for the girls, and two teams finished first for the boys.
Girls
The Blanchard Lady Lions and Cyril Lady Pirates entered their respective tournaments as ranked teams, per the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s rankings.
Blanchard entered Woodward’s tournament ranked 10th in Class 4A, and the Lady Lions won all three of their tournament games. After beating a Glenpool team ranked 19th in Class 5A at the time, Blanchard moved to the finals with a win over Woodward.
Blanchard's championship victory came against a Guthrie team ranked 17th in Class 5A during the tournament.
Cyril entered Binger-Oney’s tournament ranked ninth in Class A. The Lady Pirates defeated Gracemont and Union City before picking up an overtime win over Binger-Oney.
Boys
Both Amber-Pocasset and Tuttle entered tournament play as ranked teams.
The Am-Po Panthers entered Velma-Alma’s tournament ranked 14th in Class 2A.
The Panthers took down Konawa and Walters before battling a Velma-Alma team ranked 11th in Class A during the tournament, and the Panthers came away with a championship.
The Tuttle Tigers entered Bishop Kelley’s tournament as the second-ranked team in Class 4A.
Tuttle began its run with a win over McLain High School and followed that win with a win over a Bishop Kelley team ranked 17th in Class 5A entering the tournament.
Tuttle met up with a Mustang squad ranked 10th in Class 6A entering the tournament, and Tuttle came away with a win in the championship game.
