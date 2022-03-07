EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
Area basketball teams advanced to state.
Finishing up area tournament play last week, three area teams managed to make their way past area to state in Class 4A. The Tuttle girls, Blanchard girls and Blanchard boys all advanced to state.
State for Class 4A teams will start tomorrow, and every game will take place at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Tuttle
The top-ranked Tuttle girls advanced to state for the third season in a row after securing the area tournament title. The Lady Tigers defeated seventh-ranked Ada 62-28 to advance to the state tournament.
Tuttle is looking to defend its state title from last season, and the team's run will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Lady Tigers will face 15th-ranked Stilwell.
Blanchard
The Blanchard boys will enter the state tournament as an unranked team, and the Lions advanced to state for the second season in a row.
The Lions won three area tournament games to get to state, and they defeated a rival in the consolation championship game. A 46-44 win over fifth-ranked Tuttle sent the Lions to state.
Blanchard will face top-ranked Kingfisher at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The 20th-ranked Lady Lions also won three area games to qualify for the state tournament. They defeated Ada 44-38 in the consolation championship game.
Ada will face second-rank Classen SAS at Northeast at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
