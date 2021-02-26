Regional basketball tournaments in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A began Thursday.
Multiple regional tournaments in Classes 2A and 4A currently include area teams that are still two losses away from elimination. By winning district titles, those teams needed to win just once to secure area tournament spots.
Class 2A
The fourth-ranked Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers took care of business at home.
The Lady Panthers faced the Cordell Lady Blue Devils on Thursday. Looking to advance to the regional title game and clinch an area spot, Am-Po defeated Cordell by a score of 45-18.
Am-Po has allowed 29 total points in its two playoff games.
The Lady Panthers will play Stroud at Hennessey on Saturday. The game will start at 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Five Class 4A teams from the area clinched area tournament spots Thursday.
After receiving district byes, the third-ranked Tuttle Lady Tigers and sixth-ranked Tuttle Tigers advanced to their respective regional title games. The Lady Tigers picked up a 64-26 win over Hilldale, and the Tigers needed overtime to defeat Tulsa's McLain High School by a score of 58-55.
The Blanchard Lady Lions and Lions remained unbeaten in the playoffs Thursday. The 10th-ranked Lady Lions took down Stigler 57-50, and the 13th-ranked Lions knocked off the 11th-ranked Ada Cougars by a score of 49-30.
The Tuttle girls will play Blanchard at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Tuttle and Blanchard boys will follow that game. Ada will be hosting those games.
The 16th ranked Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats also secured a place at an area tournament and advanced to a regional title game. The Lady Bobcats earned a 36-30 win over Tecumseh on Thursday.
Bridge Creek will play fifth-ranked Fort Gibson at Heritage Hall on Saturday. That game will start at 6 p.m.
