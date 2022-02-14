The basketball playoffs for Classes A and B are underway.
The district tournaments for those classes began last week, and multiple teams managed to advance to their respective regional tournaments. Three teams from two schools in that group managed to win their districts to stay two losses away from elimination.
Regional tournaments in the two classes begin Thursday.
Verden girls
The Verden Lady Tigers managed to take home a district title to remain two losses from elimination.
The Lady Tigers traveled to Maud for their Class B district, and they dominated their district tournament. The Lady Tigers had to win an elimination game before winning their district title.
Verden averaged 60 points per game in the district tournament and defeated both opponents by at least 42 points. The Lady Tigers outscored their opponents 120-21 during the two games.
Verden opened district play with a 61-4 victory over Bowlegs.
Verden followed up that win by defeating tournament host Maud in the championship game. The Lady Tigers advanced past district play without a playoff loss by beating Maud 59-17 in the championship game.
Cyril
Both Cyril teams avoided losing in district play, and neither team had to play an elimination game in Cyril.
The Lady Pirates are ranked 10th in Class A, and they advanced straight to the district title game. They ended up playing Empire and came away with a 48-35 victory.
The Cyril boys are also ranked 10th in Class A, and they also went straight to the district championship game. They took down Empire 61-45 to win the district title.
Other teams
Other teams across the two classes did not win district titles, but they managed to advance to regional play.
The Verden boys also managed to advance to regional play in Class B. The Alex boys and Alex girls will also compete in Class B regional action.
