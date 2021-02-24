Area basketball tournaments in Classes A and B are taking place this week.
Three teams from two area schools have advanced to area play after making their way through the regional tournaments last week and this week. Ninnekah and Cyril each had at least one team advance to area play.
Ninnekah
The Ninnekah girls have advanced to one of the Class A area tournaments after avoiding elimination two times during the regional tournament.
Following a win over Alex in the district title game, ninth-ranked Ninnekah suffered a loss to Geronimo and had to work its way through the consolation bracket. The Lady Owls needed to win two elimination games to advance to area and were able to do that.
Ninnekah responded to its loss to Geronimo with a 12-point win over Southwest Covenant. The Lady Owls picked up a 43-31 victory and ended up playing Carnegie for an area tournament spot.
Ninnekah clinched an area tournament spot with a 50-42 win over Carnegie.
The Lady Owls ended up with a matchup against the fourth-ranked Cheyenne-Reydon Lady Bears at 1 p.m. Thursday. Ninnekah's area tournament is at Cache.
Cyril
Both Cyril teams earned the opportunity to participate in Class B area play at Byng.
The ninth-ranked Lady Pirates defeated Paoli in the district title game and advanced to the regional title game with a win over Sasakwa, clinching an area spot in the process.
The Lady Pirates suffered a 52-38 loss to third-ranked Varnum in the title game and ended up with a game against Stringtown at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The ninth-ranked Cyril boys defeated Paoli in the district title game before taking down 15th-ranked Sasakwa in their first regional game. The Pirates fell to top-ranked Varnum in the regional title game by a score of 52-40.
Cyril ended up with a game against Stringtown in the game after the 1 p.m. game.
