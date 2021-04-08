Muncy

Amber-Pocasset's Caton Muncy looks to score during a basketball game in Alex.

 Austin Litterell

Grady County All-Conference selections have come out.

The conference released the honors earlier this week. Am-Po’s Caton Muncy and Minco’s Cooper Shirley were named the conference’s MVPs.

Am-Po’s Bo Thomason was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for girls basketball, and Am-Po’s Aaron Garrett was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for boys basketball.

Girls

The Ninnekah Lady Owls ended up with two first-team selections. The conference gave first-team honors to Tristan Baker and Jayah Rodriguez.

Devynn Harris (Am-Po), Jerricka Funk (Rush Springs) and Natalie Carballo (Minco) also received first-team recognition from the conference.

Two Minco players received second-team spots from the conference. Emily Martinez and Lanie Hughes both got named to the second team.

Kye Heldermon (Alex), Whitney McHugh (Verden) and Caleigh Jeffries (Am-Po) picked up second-team honors from the conference as well.

Boys

Am-Po’s Kyle Williams and Austin Carpenter each earned first-team recognition from the conference.

Chase Byrne (Alex), Austin Brothers (Minco) and Zane Harper (Rush Springs) also picked up first-team honors from the conference.

The conference named two Dibble players to the second team. Cole Clanton and Eduardo Cruz received the recognition.

The conference also gave second-team honors to Kash Boatwright (Alex), Ethan Ventris (Minco) and Mark Morris (Ninnekah).

