Grady County All-Conference selections have come out.
The conference released the honors earlier this week. Am-Po’s Caton Muncy and Minco’s Cooper Shirley were named the conference’s MVPs.
Am-Po’s Bo Thomason was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for girls basketball, and Am-Po’s Aaron Garrett was named the conference’s Coach of the Year for boys basketball.
Girls
The Ninnekah Lady Owls ended up with two first-team selections. The conference gave first-team honors to Tristan Baker and Jayah Rodriguez.
Devynn Harris (Am-Po), Jerricka Funk (Rush Springs) and Natalie Carballo (Minco) also received first-team recognition from the conference.
Two Minco players received second-team spots from the conference. Emily Martinez and Lanie Hughes both got named to the second team.
Kye Heldermon (Alex), Whitney McHugh (Verden) and Caleigh Jeffries (Am-Po) picked up second-team honors from the conference as well.
Boys
Am-Po’s Kyle Williams and Austin Carpenter each earned first-team recognition from the conference.
Chase Byrne (Alex), Austin Brothers (Minco) and Zane Harper (Rush Springs) also picked up first-team honors from the conference.
The conference named two Dibble players to the second team. Cole Clanton and Eduardo Cruz received the recognition.
The conference also gave second-team honors to Kash Boatwright (Alex), Ethan Ventris (Minco) and Mark Morris (Ninnekah).
