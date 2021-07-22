Ninnekah Public Schools made an announcement about the district’s coaching search.
Ninnekah released a press release Wednesday, stating its plan to hire a girls basketball coach. The school district announced in its release that Amber White — known as Amber Chaney while originally at Ninnekah — will be the next girls basketball coach as long as the school board gives its approval of the hiring.
White graduated from Ninnekah in 2010 and was a standout athlete during her time with the school district. According to the school district, White reached and passed 1,000 points during her Ninnekah career and helped the Lady Owls have postseason success.
White played collegiate basketball at multiple schools and finished her career in Chickasha for the Drovers of the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
Ninnekah High School’s principal — David Pitts — released a statement in the release about White coming to coach Ninnekah with the board’s approval.
“We’re excited to have her back home,” Pitts said in the release. “I look forward to her bringing the same excellence and dedication to the school now as she did then.”
White also released a statement that came up in the school district’s press release.
“I’ve dreamed of coming back and coaching the Lady Owls,” she said in the press release.
The next scheduled meeting — per the school district’s website — will be Aug. 19. Ninnekah has not released an agenda for that meeting.
