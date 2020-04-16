Amber-Pocasset junior Caton Muncy earned recognition for a strong basketball season.
The Grady County Conference released its conference honors for the girls, naming an MVP and two all-conference teams. Each all-conference team consists of five players.
Muncy was named the MVP of the conference this past season. To go along with being named MVP, Muncy was also named a first-team player by the conference.
Muncy helped Am-Po advance to the Class 2A state tournament. The Lady Panthers advanced to their first state tournament since 2012. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association postponed the state tournament and eventually canceled it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lady Panthers had the most players receive recognition. The conference ended up recognizing three Am-Po players.
Devynn Harris joined Muncy on the conference's first team. Taygan Graham earned the honor of being named to the conference's second team.
The Ninnekah Lady Owls had two players earn recognition. Jayah Rodriguez and Tristan Baker were each named to the first team. Alex’s Maddy Morris was also named to the first team.
Rush Springs and Minco joined Am-Po and Alex with representation on the second team. Minco’s Malya Vazquez and Emily Martinez joined Graham on the second team. Rush Springs’ Jerricka Funk and Alex’s Callyn Carnes also received second-team honors.
