Devynn Harris is making a dream come true.
Harris, an athlete for Amber-Pocasset, will be continuing her basketball career at a college close to home in multiple ways. Harris held a signing ceremony Wednesday and will be continuing her career at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
The senior is excited about getting to continue her basketball career at the next level. She was not ready for her playing career to come to an end just yet.
“It feels like all the time and effort I’ve put in has finally paid off,” Harris said. “I’m not even close to being ready to end my career, and now I get to play the game I love for four more years. I feel super lucky that I don’t have to say goodbye anytime soon.”
Harris has been playing basketball for a long time. She loves to compete.
“I love getting to compete every day. … I love the anticipation that builds up before every game,” Harris said. “I’m happiest when I’m playing basketball.”
Getting to play basketball in college is a dream come true for Harris, but getting to play basketball at a program that has familial ties makes that dream even bigger.
According to Harris, Science & Arts runs deep in the family.
“My mom and aunt played basketball there, and my parents met there,” she said. “There's a lot of family history there.”
Science & Arts head coach Darrick Matthews also played a role in Harris making her decision to play college basketball in Chickasha.
“What really sold me was Coach Matthews. He communicated with me and was interested in me from the start,” she said. “He has built a great program, and I know he works hard day in and day out for his players.
“I knew I wanted to play for him.”
She is also excited about the education, and she called the school as a whole a “perfect fit.”
“It has everything that I will need to get the education that I want,” Harris said.
Now a senior at Am-Po, Harris has played a crucial role on a program that has managed to advance to back-to-back state tournaments. According to head coach Bo Thomason, Harris has helped lead the program in other ways.
“Devynn has not only changed the program as a player, (but) she has changed our program with her work ethic and character. She is the type of kid that every younger player in our program can watch and want to be like,” Thomason said. “Her character is as high as any kid I’ve ever coached. She has left a mark that will always be there.”
Harris has managed to help her team with her ability to play basketball, and she has also helped her team by just being a good example for other players. According to Thomason, she does whatever is asked of her.
“She is the type of kid that you only have to tell her one time what needs to be done, and she goes out and does it. Devynn has not only been one of our best offensive players, (but) she is also the person who has defended the other team’s best player night in and night out,” Thomason said. “She is just a very special basketball player and (an) even more special person.”
Harris has also played a key part in Am-Po softball's success over the past few years. She received an All-State selection from the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
