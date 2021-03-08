EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers will be involved in a game with two teams ranked in the top four of Class 2A.
The fourth-ranked Am-Po Lady Panthers and third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers will meet at 2 p.m. in Noble on Thursday and will play for a semifinal berth in the Class 2A state tournament. The two teams enter the game with just one postseason loss between them.
Am-Po enters the game with a 4-0 postseason record, winning three of those four games by double digits. Am-Po has not allowed more than 37 points in a game during the postseason, and two of its postseason opponents failed to reach 20 points.
Leading up to an area tournament championship, Am-Po defeated Dibble (55-11), Cordell (45-18) and Stroud (46-32). Am-Po defeated No. 7 Hooker 39-37 to advance to the state tournament.
Am-Po has now advanced to state in back-to-back seasons. Per iwasatthegame.com, Am-Po’s last state victory came in 2007. Am-Po is looking for its first state title since 1985.
As for Latta, it had to overcome a loss to fifth-ranked Silo in the Area III championship to advance to state. Latta bounced back and defeated ninth-ranked Merritt 42-21 to advance to the state tournament.
Latta enters the state tournament with a 4-1 postseason record this season. Those five opponents were unable to reach 30 points.
Latte has now advanced to the state tournament three seasons in a row, advancing to the semifinals in 2019. Latta is searching for its first state title since 1975.
