VERDEN — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers won the Grady County Tournament title, and they also dominated on their way to the title.
Class 2A No. 2 Am-Po rolled to its third GCT title in a row last week, using an attacking defense and quick starts to jump out early on its opponents. After wins of 61 points and 41 points, Am-Po finished off the tournament with a 34-point victory and a final margin of 136 points against its opponents.
The Lady Panthers used another scoring run to grab an early double-digit lead in Verden on Saturday, and they ended up clinching the title with a 68-34 victory over Rush Springs.
Am-Po only allowed Rush Springs to hit one field goal in the first quarter and scored the game's first 11 points, grabbing a double-digit lead on a 3-pointer from Abbie Savage. Am-Po led 11-3 after the first quarter, and that lead expanded in the second quarter.
Am-Po's long-range shooting helped the Lady Panthers grow their lead in the second quarter. The Lady Panthers hit four 3s in the period, making up 12 of the team's 20 second-quarter points.
Am-Po ended up with 11 makes from beyond the arc in the win, nearly matching Rush Springs' entire total from that distance.
Savage, Julie Jones, Gracen Hicks and Brooke Brown all hit 3s in the second quarter, and Am-Po's lead grew to 20 points at halftime. Am-Po outscored Rush Springs 20-8 and led 31-11 at halftime.
Rush Springs tried to make a run back in the third quarter, opening the second half with a 7-0 run to lower its deficit to 13 points. But Am-Po was just too much.
Leading 37-23 after Myka Brady hit a triple for Rush Springs, Am-Po's long-range shooting continued to deepen the hole Rush Springs was in. Am-Po got two more 3s from Savage and a 3-pointer from Kylee Schat in a 9-2 run that put the Lady Panthers up 21.
Am-Po's lead reached 24 points in the third quarter and grew in the fourth quarter.
Savage delivered a 14-point performance with four triples to go along with Teague Muncy's 14 points. Rush Springs got double-digit performances from Shelbie Caveness and Brady.
Am-Po took down Ninnekah and Lexington before beating Rush Springs in the title game.
Boys
The Am-Po boys secured a victory on the final day to end up with a 2-1 record in the tournament and a consolation title.
Am-Po needed to go to overtime with the Alex Longhorns to secure the consolation title. The two teams went to overtime tied at 41 points apiece before the Panthers ended up with a 46-44 victory over the Longhorns.
Alex scored the first two points of the overtime period before Ian Guthrie scored the next three points to put Am-Po ahead again. Alex then tied the game at 44, but Ian Guthrie hit a pair of free throws to complete the scoring and give Am-Po the win.
Guthrie ended the game with 20 points for Am-Po, going along with Lawson Braden's 13 points for the Panthers.
