RUSH SPRINGS — The Amber-Pocasset basketball teams came up with wins.
The two teams played in Friday's Grady County Tournament semifinals in Rush Springs. The Am-Po girls beat Rush Springs 58-32, and the boys beat Lexington 76-57.
The Lady Panthers are ranked sixth in Class 2A, and the Panthers are ranked seventh.
Girls
Despite the final score, Rush Springs kept the game close until the second half.. But a 31-13 second half helped the Lady Panthers earn a 26-point win.
Rush Springs held an 18-16 advantage in the second quarter before Am-Po managed to get some breathing room before halftime. An Abbie Savage 3-pointer was the start of a surge for the Lady Panthers.
Savage's triple gave the Lady Panthers a 19-18 lead, and Am-Po ended up leading 27-19 at halftime. Am-Po extended its 11-1 run to 15-1 in the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers outscored their opponent 19-7 in the third quarter.
Am-Po's Ainslee McComas scored all 15 of her points in the first half. Balance began to kick in for Am-Po near the end of the first half, and it continued throughout the second half.
Am-Po's Gracen Hicks had 11 points, and Teague Muncy recorded 10 points for the Lady Panthers.
The win moved Am-Po to its fifth GCT championship game in a row, and the Lady Panthers will play 2A No. 20 Minco at 5 p.m. Saturday. Am-Po won the title last season.
Boys
Lexington got out to an early lead over Am-Po, but the Panthers used their ability to shoot from long range to pull away from the Bulldogs.
Am-Po put together another game with double-digit 3-pointers, and it had plenty of balance on offense in its win. Four Am-Po players reached double-digit scoring in the win.
Caiden Thomason had 18 points for Am-Po. Jacob Tampkins, Karson Wilson and Ian Guthrie also reached double digits.
Am-Po will play 2A No. 19 Minco in Saturday's title game. The scheduled start time for the game is 7 p.m.
The Panthers are back in the championship game for the second season in a row. They captured the title last season.
