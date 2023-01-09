The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers captured another tournament title.
Am-Po entered the Arapaho-Butler's Western Equipment Classic as the third-ranked team in Class 2A and as the defending champion of the tournament. The Lady Panthers secured a tournament title earlier this season and picked up a second title last week.
The Lady Panthers made their way through the tournament by picking up three double-digit victories, including a win over a top-10 team in Saturday's championship game. The Lady Panthers defeated Cordell, Southwest Covenant and an Arapaho-Butler team ranked eighth in Class A to secure the title.
The Lady Panthers began with a dominant 60-13 victory over Cordell before taking on Southwest Covenant in a semifinal matchup. Am-Po earned a 54-28 victory to advance to the finals.
The Lady Panthers used a run in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead over the Lady Patriots in the semifinal. After a Southwest Covenant basket cut its deficit to three, Am-Po scored the next 11 points to take a 22-8 lead in the period.
Am-Po led by 12 at halftime and outscored its opponent by 11 in the third quarter before securing the win. The Lady Panthers got a 26-point performance from Teague Muncy and a 13-point performance from Abbie Savage in the win.
Am-Po then faced Arapaho-Butler in a rematch of last season's championship game. After winning that matchup last season, Am-Po won this season's matchup by 10 points.
Despite the 10-point final score, Arapaho-Butler stayed close throughout the game before Am-Po pulled away with clutch free-throw shooting. Am-Po ended the game with an 8-2 run and scored all eight of those points from the free-throw line.
The Lady Panthers also jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, going on an 8-0 run to take a 10-2 lead in the period. Am-Po built a 10-point lead in the second quarter before leading by six at halftime.
Arapaho-Butler scored a basket in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to just three points, but Am-Po was able to make its free throws and hold off Arapaho-Butler on both ends of the court.
The Lady Panthers got 13 points from Savage and a double-digit scoring performance from Muncy. Ainslee McComas was Am-Po's third-leading scorer, and the Lady Panthers got key triples from Kylee Schat and Faith Carpenter.
Am-Po is now 13-1 on the season and has won 11 games in a row.
