EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will appear in next week's print edition.
AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers dominated their season opener.
The Lady Panthers began their season against the Ninnekah Lady Owls on Tuesday and never trailed in the game. Am-Po jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, and the team rolled to a 64-point victory in Amber.
Am-Po's 13-0 run to start the game had more points than Ninnekah's total for the entire game. The Lady Panthers moved to 1-0 with a 76-12 victory over the Lady Owls.
Two Am-Po players finished the game with double-digit points and outscored Ninnekah with their individual point totals. Devynn Harris led the way with 24 points, and Ainslee McComas scored 13 points in the victory.
Nine Am-Po players scored in the win over Ninnekah. Five total players had at least eight points in the win.
Teague Muncy (nine points), Kylee Schat (eight) and Abbie Savage (eight) joined Harris and McComas with at least eight points against the Lady Owls.
After the 13-0 start, Am-Po went to the second quarter with a 24-4 lead over Ninnekah. After scoring the final two points of the first quarter, Am-Po scored the first 23 points of the second quarter to go up 47-4.
Am-Po went to the second half with a 55-6 lead over Ninnekah, and the Lady Panthers only allowed one make from the field in the entire first half. Harris scored 22 of her 24 points in the first half, scoring nine in the first quarter and 13 in the second quarter.
Ninnekah scored its final six points of the game in the third quarter, and Am-Po went to the fourth quarter with a 63-12 lead over its opponent after winning the third quarter 8-6. The Lady Panthers then won the fourth quarter 13-0 to complete a dominating win to open the season.
