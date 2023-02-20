The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers began their postseason run.
Class 2A No. Am-Po used an offensive avalanche in the first quarter to quickly put Oklahoma Christian Academy in a hole it could not get out of in Edmond on Saturday. Abbie Savage buried three triples in a 17-0 run to start the game, and the Lady Panthers rolled to a 65-30 victory in their postseason opener.
Savage came out and scored nine of the team’s first 11 points, hitting those 3-pointers alongside a Teague Muncy basket. Savage was in a trio of double-digit scorers who helped the Lady Panthers roll to a victory in their playoff opener.
OCA finally got on the board in the first quarter by hitting a 3-pointer. The Lady Panthers put 26 points on the board in the first quarter and led 26-13 entering the second quarter.
Am-Po continued to build on its lead in the second quarter and pushed that lead to 22 points at halftime. Savage and Ainslee McComas both reached double-digit points by halftime, combining for 24 of the team’s 41 first-half points.
Muncy soon joined the other two Am-Po players in double figures, reaching that mark in the third quarter. Am-Po only scored nine points in the period, but its defense held OCA to just three points.
Started by Julie Jones’ second 3-pointer of the game, Am-Po went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter and pushed its lead to 37 points. The Lady Panthers went up 62-25 before the score settled at 65-30 at the end of the game.
Am-Po’s leading trio combined to score 49 of the team’s 65 points. Savage and McComas both finished with 17 points, and Muncy added 15 points to the team’s total.
The Lady Panthers will get to play at home Thursday, and they will face No. 20 Walters at 6 p.m.
