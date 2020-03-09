Amber-Pocasset can add another state tournament appearance to its list.
The Am-Po Lady Panthers — ranked ninth in Class 2A basketball — avenged a loss to No. 8 Oklahoma Union in the regional championship game with a win in the area tournament consolation championship game Saturday in Enid. The Lady Panthers advanced to their first state tournament since 2012 with a 58-39 victory.
Am-Po’s playoff run started with a 66-38 win over Yale in the district title game. The Lady Panthers defeated 20th-ranked Sayre 41-15 in the regional tournament before suffering a 44-42 loss to the Lady Cougars in the regional championship game.
With the loss to Oklahoma Union, Am-Po had to win three games in a row to advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers opened area tournament play last week with a win against Stroud on Thursday, staying alive with a 46-44 win. Am-Po played Sayre the following day and advanced to the consolation championship game with a 33-28 win over the Lady Eagles.
After the win over Oklahoma Union, Am-Po now finds itself as one of the eight teams competing for the state championship and will look to take down top-ranked Vanoss. The two teams will play in Mustang at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Panthers advanced to the area tournament last season and won a game before being eliminated by Konawa. The Lady Panthers are seeking their first state championship since 1985.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.