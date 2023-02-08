The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers are stepping up against tough competition.
Class 2A No. 2 Am-Po went to Cyril on Tuesday for a matchup against a Cyril team ranked sixth in Class A. The game was Am-Po's third in a row against an opponent ranked in the top 10 of a class and came after games against A No. 7 Okarche and 3A No. 6 Luther.
And while Am-Po has played a string of games against those ranked opponents, the results were very similar. The Lady Panthers won those games against ranked opponents as the regular season winds down.
Gearing up for a playoff run, Am-Po earned a 47-43 win over Okarche on Friday before picking up a 54-45 win over Luther on Saturday. The Lady Panthers had to battle back from a 12-point deficit in the first half and an 11-point deficit in the second half of Tuesday's game, but they showed their mettle and clawed their way back from double digits to earn a 40-36 victory over the Lady Pirates.
Things could not have gone better for the Lady Pirates at the start of the game, and they put the Lady Panthers in an early hole. Cyril and its harassing defense grabbed the momentum early, opening the game on a 9-0 run and holding Am-Po to just four first-quarter points.
The Lady Pirates went up 19-7 in the second quarter and held a 22-13 lead at halftime.
But the momentum finally shifted in the second half.
The Lady Panthers managed to get things going on offense in the third quarter, scoring 15 points in the period to surpass their first-half total. And those 15 points were good enough to send Am-Po to the fourth quarter with a lead.
Cyril scored the first two points of the third quarter to go up 11 but only scored three more points during the rest of the period. And Am-Po was able to take advantage.
A Cyril free throw put the Lady Pirates up 25-18 before the Lady Panthers went on a run. Am-Po went on a 10-0 run and took a 28-25 lead before leading 28-27 after three quarters.
Am-Po's first lead of the game came when a basket put the team up 26-25 in the third quarter.
And both teams continued to battle in the fourth quarter.
Am-Po actually went up by five in the fourth quarter, going up 36-31 before Cyril scored the next five points to tie the game. But the Lady Panthers continued to show why they are one of the top teams in 2A and came up with an answer.
The Lady Panthers scored to go up 38-36 and ended the game on a 4-0 run to secure the win. Teague Muncy buried a pair of free throws with only a few seconds remaining to help seal the win for Am-Po.
Am-Po is now 21-1 on the season and has not lost a game since November. The Lady Panthers have won 19 games in a row.
