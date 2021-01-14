The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers used a dominant second half to pull away for a 33-point victory.
The Lady Panthers — ranked fourth in Class 2A — only led the Alex Lady Longhorns by five points at halftime of Tuesday's game in Alex. Am-Po outscored Alex 21-2 in the third quarter and 35-7 in the second half to come away with a 54-21 road victory.
The Lady Longhorns held a lead going to the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Panthers 8-5 in the first quarter.
The two teams were even at 14 in the second quarter, and Am-Po scored the final five points of the half to take a 19-14 lead to halftime.
The Lady Panthers built on that momentum in the third quarter, scoring the first 13 points of the second half. Jacie White's 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the Lady Panthers to the fourth quarter with a commanding 40-16 advantage over the Lady Longhorns.
Three Am-Po players put together double-digit scoring performances in the win. Devynn Harris (13 points), White (12) and Caleigh Jeffries (10) were the three players with at least 10 points.
Boys
The second game of the evening featured two ranked teams.
The Alex Longhorns are currently ranked 16th in Class A, and the Am-Po boys currently sit at No. 10 in Class 2A. In the battle of two ranked teams, the Longhorns came away with a 38-35 victory over the Panthers.
