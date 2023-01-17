VERDEN — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers opened tourney play with a dominant win.
Class 2A No. 2 Am-Po opened the Grady County Tournament against the Ninnekah Lady Owls in Verden on Monday, starting a journey they hope ends with their third GCT title in a row. After an 82-21 victory, the first step is complete.
The Lady Panthers came out and scored the game's first 11 points before Ninnekah got on the board. Am-Po then scored 14 of the quarter's final 15 points and led 25-3 after a Julie Jones 3-pointer finished the scoring in the period.
Jones also started the second quarter with a triple, one of five for the Lady Panthers in the second quarter. Those points made up 15 of the team's 25 second-quarter points.
The Lady Panthers scored the final nine points of the first quarter before scoring the first 15 points of the second. Ninnekah's offense got going a little bit in the second quarter, putting eight points on the board to bring its total to 11.
Am-Po led 50-11 at halftime before eventually earning the 82-21 victory.
Led by Abbie Savage's 14 points, four Am-Po players reached double-figure scoring. Jones buried three triples in the win and scored 13 points to go along with 11 points from Teague Muncy and 10 points from Kylee Schat.
Am-Po will now play in Thursday's semifinal against Lexington. Lexington picked up a 58-42 win over Alex on Thursday to advance to the semifinal.
The semifinal will start at approximately 6:40 p.m. Ninnekah and Alex will play at approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.