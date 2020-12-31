The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers played in a basketball tournament this week and came away with a victory on the final day.
The Lady Panthers competed in the Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic in Mustang this week. The tournament took place Monday through Wednesday, and Am-Po’s bracket featured eight ranked teams.
The Lady Panthers went 1-2 at the tournament, facing two ranked teams in Class 6A and one of the top teams in Class A during the three days. Am-Po entered the tournament ranked fifth in Class 2A.
Am-Po lost to Class 6A No. 3 Edmond North and Class 6A No. 7 Bixby before finishing the tournament with a victory. The Lady Panthers finished the tournament against Class A No. 2 Hydro-Eakly.
The Lady Panthers ended the tournament with a 51-44 victory over Class A’s defending state champion.
The Lady Panthers entered the tournament without a loss and with a tournament title this season. They began the tournament with a 7-0 record and are now 8-2 on the season.
Am-Po won Velma Alma’s Comet Classic earlier this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.