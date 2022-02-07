MINCO — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers took down a familiar foe.
Class 2A's sixth-ranked team traveled to Minco on Saturday to battle 2A's 20th-ranked team in a rematch of the Grady County Tournament championship game. Like the result of the title game, Am-Po came out on top.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never trailed in the game. They ended up with a 55-43 victory over the Minco Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Panthers led by four points after the first quarter and went to the second half with a double-digit lead over the Lady Bulldogs. Am-Po outscored Minco 21-11 in the second quarter and led by 14 points at halftime.
Before finishing the second quarter on a scoring run, it looked like Am-Po might pull away after going up by nine points in the period. Down 23-14, Minco scored five points in a row to get that deficit down to just four points.
But the Lady Panthers did not let Minco get any closer than that the rest of the way.
Devynn Harris put the Lady Panthers up by double digits at the free-throw line, and a late basket extended Am-Po's lead just before halftime. With Am-Po up 30-19 late in the first half, Jacie White got the ball and buried a 3-pointer to make the score 33-19.
Am-Po finished the first half on a 10-0 scoring run after Minco cut its deficit to four points.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 19 points in the third quarter and led by 17 points after the game's first three quarters. Minco continued to fight, but Am-Po's deficit was too big to overcome.
Three Am-Po players reached double-digit points and combined to score 43 of the team's 55 points.
Harris led the way with 19 points for the Lady Panthers. Gracen Hicks and Abbie Savage each had 12 points for Am-Po.
