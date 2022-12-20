The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers entered the break on a high note.
Class 2A No. 3 Am-Po played one last game before the break in Amber on Friday, hosting the Minco Lady Bulldogs in a matchup of area teams. Entering the game with a lengthy win streak already, the Lady Panthers used a quick start to help them earn a 45-24 victory over its opponent.
A majority of Am-Po's quick offensive start to the game came from Abbie Savage. Savaged buried three triples and scored Am-Po's first 11 points in a 15-0 run to start the game.
Savage finished the game with 13 points, and Teague Muncy handled a majority of the scoring after Savage scored the game's first 11 points. Muncy scored Am-Po's final four points of the first quarter, and the Lady Panthers held a 15-2 advantage after the period.
Minco scored the first two points of the second quarter but then had to face another Am-Po scoring run that gave the Lady Panthers even more command over the game. Am-Po scored nine points in a row to go up by 20, and they went to the second half up 26-6.
The Lady Panthers held the Lady Bulldogs to just 12 points through three quarters, scoring 38 points of their own. Minco did find some offensive success in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points to match its point total through three quarters.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run that got their deficit down to 14 points. But Ainslee McComas then buried a triple to put Am-Po up 17, and that shot started a 7-0 run to end the game.
The Lady Panthers got a 21-point performance from Muncy in the win, going along with the 13 points from Savage.
The Lady Panthers have now won seven games in a row and have kept their last five opponents under 30 points. Am-Po has held eight opponents under 30 points this season.
Am-Po is 9-1 on the season and has only lost to Dale. Dale is currently No. 2 in Class 2A and has been the top-ranked team.
Minco is 3-4 this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.