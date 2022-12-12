VELMA — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers captured a tournament title early in the season.
The Lady Panthers competed in Velma-Alma's Comet Classic last week, winning three games by double digits to capture the tournament title. The Lady Panthers held all three teams under 30 points and held two of the three teams under 20 points in a dominant run in Velma during the three days.
The Lady Panthers began their tournament run with a 59-13 run over Ringling before advancing to the championship game with a 46-27 win over Empire. The defense continued to propel Am-Po in a 41-19 win over Walters in Saturday's championship games.
Walters held a pair of early leads in the first quarter, going up 2-0 and 4-2 before Am-Po began to take control of the game. Walters only scored two more points in the first half after taking a 4-2 lead over Am-Po.
Of the three Am-Po players to score in the win, Teague Muncy and Ainslee McComas led the way by scoring 19 points apiece to combine for 38 of the 41 points. Brooke Brown scored the other three points.
Muncy ended the first quarter on a solo 6-0 scoring run to give the Lady Panthers an 8-4 lead heading to the second quarter. Am-Po pushed its run to 10-0, going up eight before Walters scored its final two points of the first half.
Brown buried her triple in the second quarter, starting a 9-0 run that gave the Lady Panthers a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Walters opened the second half by scoring the first five points and seven of the first eight points to get its deficit down to nine points. But a pair of 3-pointers from McComas started a 15-0 run before Walters scored again, ending any momentum Am-Po's opponent picked up earlier in the quarter.
McComas scored 11 of her 19 points in the third quarter and 13 of her 19 points in the second half. Muncy, named Most Outstanding Player, scored 12 of her 19 points in the first half.
The Lady Panthers ended the tournament with a 7-1 record on the season.
