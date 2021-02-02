EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might not appear in the print edition. It might be online only.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers used a dominant second quarter to pick up a win at home.
Class 2A No. 4 Am-Po hosted the Minco Lady Bulldogs in Amber on Monday and came away with a 12-point win. Am-Po outscored Minco 14-0 in the second quarter and ended up with a 44-32 victory.
Minco hung around in the other three quarters, winning two of them by scores of 9-8 and 9-6. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Panthers 32-30 in the other three quarters.
Am-Po's Devynn Harris led all scorers in the victory, ending the game with 18 points. She hit four triples in the victory.
Am-Po's Abbie Savage joined Harris in double figures, finishing the game with 10 points. She scored seven of her 10 points in the game's final quarter.
Minco also had multiple players reach double-digit points.
Am-Po has only lost once in 2021. The Lady Panthers lost by two points in overtime to Class 2A No. 1 Dale.
