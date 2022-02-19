AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers took care of business.
Ranked sixth in Class 2A, Am-Po opened postseason play in Amber on Friday and earned a 41-point victory to claim a district championship. The Lady Panthers scored the first six points of the game and picked up a 57-16 win over Crescent.
Am-Po's first nine points of the game came from beyond the arc. Devynn Harris and Abbie Savage made up Am-Po's 6-0 run to start the game, and Kylee Schat gave the Lady Panthers a 9-2 lead in the first quarter.
Harris scored nine points in the first quarter, and Am-Po led 23-5 after the period.
The Lady Panthers' lead continued to grow in the second quarter. Savage buried the second of her three triples to give the team a 26-5 lead. Am-Po's lead grew to 26 points in the second quarter after another Harris 3-pointer, and the Lady Panthers led 33-9 at halftime.
After scoring 12 points in the first half, Harris scored 12 points in the third quarter and played a key role in a long scoring run to start the second half. The Lady Panthers scored the half's first 13 points to go up by 37 points, and they led by 38 points after the game's first three quarters.
Harris scored nine points in a row during Am-Po's 13-0 run, and she scored most of the team's 16 points in the third quarter. Gracen Hicks and Teague Muncy contributed the other four points, and Am-Po finished off the game by letting the bench finish the game in the fourth quarter.
Harris outscored Crescent by herself in the win, finishing the game with 24 points. Savage (nine points) and Muncy (eight points) rounded out the team's top three scorers.
Faith Carpenter (six points), Schat (five points), Hicks (four points) and Brooke Brown (one point) completed the scoring for Am-Po.
Unless there is a change to the schedule, Am-Po's next game will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Amber on Thursday. The Lady Panthers will play the winner of 20th-ranked Minco and Riverside.
