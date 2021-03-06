ENID — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers are heading back to the state tournament.
With the Area I championship game just seconds away from going to overtime, Class 2A No. 4 Am-Po had the ball and found Caton Muncy during Thursday's game. Muncy scored two of her nine points with 0.6 seconds left on the clock, and Am-Po held on for a 39-37 victory over No. 7 Hooker at Enid's Stride Bank Center.
After a 3-pointer gave Hooker a 30-24 advantage in the fourth quarter, Am-Po needed to rally. That rally came in the form of an 11-0 run and gave the Lady Panthers a 35-30 advantage,
The Lady Bulldogs scored the next five points to tie the game. Am-Po also led 37-35, but Hooker was able to force another tie.
Am-Po's Abbie Savage led off the 11-0 scoring run in the game's final quarter, making a basket while being fouled and hitting a free throw. With Am-Po trailing 30-29, Muncy scored to make the run 7-0 and also gave the Lady Panthers a 31-30 advantage over the Lady Bulldogs.
Am-Po did not take its first lead of the game until the second quarter. Hooker jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter and led 9-6 after the period. Jacie White gave the Lady Panthers their first lead of the game, scoring two points to put them up 14-12.
Am-Po ended up going to halftime with a 20-16 advantage over Hooker but only scored four points in the third quarter. Hooker led 27-24 after three quarters.
Devynn Harris and White each scored double-digit points for the Lady Panthers. Harris hit two 3-pointers and had 11 points, and White finished the game with 10 points. Muncy, Savage and Taygan Graham combined for the other 18 points.
Am-Po is back in the Class 2A state tournament after advancing to the state tournament last season. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled the state tournaments for 2A through 6A last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Am-Po's state tournament begins Thursday at Noble.
