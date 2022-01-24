RUSH SPRINGS — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers are Grady County Tournament champions for another year.
Saturday's Grady County Tournament championship game featured two ranked teams, and Class 2A No. 6 Am-Po managed to win the title for the second season in a row. Am-Po faced a resilient Minco squad ranked 20th in Class 2A and came out on top 50-45.
Am-Po was able to jump out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter, but Minco showed early it was never going away and tied the game at 11 in the first quarter. Am-Po led 13-11 after the first quarter.
And Minco managed to grab a lead in the second quarter, scoring the first four points of the period to go up 15-13. The combination of Reydon Salazar and Emily Martinez put Minco up 15-13 in the second quarter.
But Am-Po managed to find some momentum as the half went on. Teague Muncy scored four points in a row to put Am-Po up 17-15, and the Lady Panthers finished the half on an 8-0 run to lead 21-15.
And the Lady Panthers added to that momentum in the third quarter, extending their lead to double digits in the period. Devynn Harris hit a pair of free throws to put Am-Po up 11 points.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 15 points in the third quarter and led 36-23 after three quarters.
But the Lady Bulldogs continued to show their resiliency and cut their deficit to single digits. Minco got a 3-pointer from Natalie Carballo to make the score 50-45.
Harris ended the game with nearly half of Am-Po's points. She had 23 points in the win.
The Lady Panthers' grip on the Grady County Tournament will last for at least another year. They have now won two GCT titles in a row.
The Lady Panthers were in the title game for the fifth season in a row, and the title was their fourth in five seasons.
As for Minco, the Lady Bulldogs had their best result in the GCT since 2013. The Lady Bulldogs advanced to the title game and finished second that season.
