AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers earned a hard-fought victory.
Class 2A No. 2 Am-Po battled the Minco Lady Bulldogs in Amber on Saturday, and both teams were looking to win a regional title. Minco showed early it was not scared of one of the top teams in Class 2A, but the Lady Panthers pulled away in the second half to avoid an upset.
Am-Po outscored Minco 23-9 in the second half and advanced to an area tournament championship game by defeating Minco 39-24.
Leading by seven points after three quarters, Am-Po needed to continue to hold off Minco to avoid an upset. The Lady Panthers did that and took full command behind the fourth-quarter performance of Teague Muncy.
Muncy came out and scored the quarter’s first seven points to put Am-Po up 14 points, firing up an electric Am-Po student section and crowd in the process. Muncy scored 10 of her 14 points in the final period to help the Lady Panthers win by 15.
Am-Po as a team scored the first nine points in the quarter to go up 16.
But Minco stayed close throughout the game and jumped out to an early lead. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-2 lead over the Lady Panthers before it seemed like Am-Po was going to get the game under control.
The Lady Panthers went on a 10-0 run in the first half and led 12-6 with the momentum. But Minco stayed close and came up with a 7-0 answer to take a 13-12 lead.
Am-Po held a 16-15 lead at halftime after a pair of Faith Carpenter free throws and started to gain a little separation in the third quarter. An 8-2 third quarter helped Am-Po go to the fourth quarter up seven points.
Ainslee McComas also joined Muncy in double figures, finishing the game with 10 points.
And now Am-Po is just one win away from the state tournament. The Lady Panthers will face No. 8 Howe at 6 p.m. in Seminole on Friday.
Minco needs three wins to advance to state and will play at 1:30 p.m. in Seminole on Thursday. Minco will face Central Sallisaw.
Boys
The 11th-ranked Minco boys fell in a regional title game but are still alive in the postseason.
Also playing Thursday in Seminole, Minco will take on No. 6 Oktaha at 3 p.m.
