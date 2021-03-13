NOBLE — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers saw their season end in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
No. 4 Am-Po battled the third-ranked Latta Lady Panthers in Noble on Thursday and was looking for its first victory at state since 2007. Latta ended up being too much on offense and defense, picking up a 56-34 victory over Am-Po.
Am-Po stayed close early in the game.
Latta finished the first quarter on a scoring run and led 16-8 after the period. Am-Po scored the first four points of the second quarter to get within four points but did not score again in the first half.
Latta finished the first half on a 9-0 run and led 25-12 at halftime. Latta held a 42-21 lead after three quarters.
Latta’s size caused problems throughout the game, and Am-Po’s Caton Muncy felt the brunt of that size inside. She still managed to score 16 points for her team.
Am-Po’s Devynn Harris and Taygan Graham each scored seven points in the loss. Jacie White and Brooke Brown each scored two points for Am-Po.
Am-Po ended its season with 23 victories, going 23-4 this past season. Am-Po’s four losses came against two 6A teams and two 2A teams. All four of those teams are ranked.
Am-Po lost to Edmond North, Bixby, Dale and Latta during the season. All four of those teams advanced to at least the state semifinals, and Bixby fell to Norman High in the Class 6A title game.
Am-Po advanced to state for the second season in a row but competed in its first state game since 2012. Am-Po could not play at state in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to cancel the state tournaments for 2A through 6A.
