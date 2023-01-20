A swarming defense helped the Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers advance.
Class 2A No. 2 Am-Po made things tough on the Lexington offense throughout the game, helping its offense with an attacking defense during Thursday's semifinal in Verden. Am-Po rolled to a 70-29 victory to advance to another Grady County Tournament championship game.
The Lady Panthers scored the game's first 11 points before Lexington hit a 3-pointer to get on the board. Kylee Schat then buried a 3-pointer to put Am-Po up 14-3, and that double-digit lead never fell back to single digits for the rest of the game.
Am-Po put up 20 points in the first quarter, leading 20-7 before scoring 26 points in the second quarter. Am-Po hit five 3s in the second quarter, scoring 15 of its 26 second-quarter points from beyond the arc.
Julie Jones and Brooke Brown each hit a pair of 3-pointers for Am-Po in the second quarter, and Abbie Savage also hit a triple in the period. Am-Po went to the second half with a commanding 46-16 lead at halftime before securing the 70-29 victory.
While the defense was swarming, the offense was balanced. Five Am-Po players scored at least nine points in the win.
Jones, Savage and Schat all scored nine points for the Lady Panthers, but it was Teague Muncy and Ainslee McComas who led the way. Those two players combined to outscore Lexington 30-29.
Muncy scored 17 points in the win, and McComas scored 13 points.
Am-Po advances to Saturday's championship game against Rush Springs. The game will start at 5 p.m.
