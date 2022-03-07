HENNESSEY — The Amber-Pocasset Panthers made a run in the area tournament.
After making their way through district play and regional play, the Panthers traveled to Hennessey last week to compete in a Class 2A area tournament. The 10th-ranked Panthers picked up two hard-fought victories in elimination games and got one win away from the state tournament before the run came to an end.
The Panthers knocked off a fellow top-10 opponent in their area tournament opener. Am-Po faced eighth-ranked Watonga and kept its season alive by earning a 51-43 victory.
The Panthers earned a 46-40 win over Merritt in their second area game and ended up playing ninth-ranked Hooker in the area tournament consolation championship game. The two teams played for a spot in the state tournament, and the game was tight to the very end.
Am-Po had a lead in the fourth quarter, but Hooker ended up with the 47-41 victory.
Am-Po senior Jacob Tampkins made sure the Panthers did not go down without a fight. He hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the team's loss to Hooker. Another senior — Kyle Williams — had 10 points for the Panthers.
Am-Po went 2-1 in its three postseason games before area play. That loss came against third-ranked Cashion in the regional title game.
But the Panthers opened their postseason run with a blowout victory over Crescent. Am-Po defeated Crescent 48-28 to capture the district title, and it advanced to the regional title game with a win over a team that had been a tough out against the Panthers.
Am-Po faced 18th-ranked Minco in regional play after Minco defeated Am-Po multiple times during the regular season. But the Panthers were up to the task, ending their losing streak to the Bulldogs with a 51-48 victory.
Am-Po reached the 20-win mark during the season.
