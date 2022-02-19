AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset boys pulled away in the second half.
Class 2A No. 10 Am-Po had the opportunity to open the Class 2A postseason in Amber on Friday, and the Panthers took advantage of that opportunity. Am-Po got sparks from Karson Wilson and Jacob Tampkins in the second half, and the Panthers pulled away for a 20-point victory over Crescent.
The Panthers led by eight points at halftime, but they outscored their opponent by 12 in the second half and claimed the district championship with a 48-28 victory.
Leading 19-11 at halftime, Am-Po outscored Crescent 29-17 in the second half to win by 20 points. Wilson and Tampkins combined for 21 of those 29 points, and both players scored all of their points in the final two quarters.
The Panthers scored 10 of the first 11 points in the second half, and six of those points came from beyond the arc. Tampkins hit a triple to put Am-Po up 26-12, and Wilson hit a triple to put Am-Po up 29-12.
Wilson's three long-range makes came in the third quarter, and he scored nine of his 11 points in the quarter. His third 3-pointer of the game came at the buzzer and gave Am-Po a 16-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.
Tampkins led the way in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of his 10 points to help the Panthers. Am-Po's lead grew to 23 points in the final quarter before settling at 20 points.
Conner Black and Tait Loggins combined to score every point for Am-Po in the first quarter. The two players combined for three triples and 11 points in the period.
The Panthers led 11-4 after the first quarter, and they were able to extend that lead in the second quarter.
Alongside the 11 points for Wilson and 10 points for Tampkins, Black had nine points for the Panthers. Kyle Williams (eight points), Loggins (six points) and Caiden Thomason (four points) rounded out the scoring for Am-Po.
Barring any changes, Am-Po will play again at approximately 8 p.m. in Amber on Thursday. The Panthers will play the winner of 18th-ranked Minco and Riverside.
