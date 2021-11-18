AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset Panthers took care of business in their season opener.
The Ninnekah Owls jumped out to a 5-0 lead in Amber on Tuesday, but the Panthers did not trail for long. Am-Po led 11-10 after the first quarter and outscored Ninnekah 42-14 in the last three quarters to pick up a 53-24 win in its season opener.
Kyle Williams almost outscored the Owls by himself in the win, putting up 20 points. He scored Am-Po's first four points of the game after Ninnekah got out to its 5-0 lead.
Up 11-10 to begin the second quarter, Am-Po opened the period on a 19-0 run to take a 30-10 advantage over its opponent. The Panthers outscored the Owls 22-4 in the second quarter and went to the second half with a commanding 33-14 lead.
Am-Po's long-range shooting helped the team pull away from Ninnekah. Am-Po hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter to make up 15 of the 22 second-quarter points.
Am-Po's Tait Loggins scored all 12 of his points in the first half, scoring nine of those points in the second quarter. Loggins hit three shots from beyond the arc in the victory.
Am-Po ended the game with nine makes from beyond the arc.
The Panthers continued to keep their distance in the second half and opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run. The Panthers won the third quarter 12-7 before winning the fourth quarter 8-3 to finish off the 29-point win in their season opener.
Six Am-Po players scored in the win over Ninnekah, and three of those players had at least eight points. Jacob Tampkins joined Williams and Loggins in that category, finishing the game with eight points.
