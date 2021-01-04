Alex will be hosting its annual basketball tournament this week.
The Longhorn Classic will take place Thursday through Saturday and will feature three area schools. Alex, Ninnekah and Cement will compete in the tournament.
Things could change before the tournament begins.
Alex
The Alex girls will begin their tournament journey at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Longhorns will take on Calumet, and their half of the bracket includes Cement and Stratford.
The Alex boys will take on Allen at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Their half of the bracket includes Calumet and Cement.
Ninnekah
The Ninnekah Lady Owls will look for their second tournament title of the season this week. The Lady Owls won Binger-Oney's tournament earlier this season.
Ninnekah will play Mountain View-Gotebo at 10 a.m. Thursday. The team's half of the bracket also includes Wayne and Allen.
The Ninnekah boys will battle Stratford after the Ninnekah girls at approximately 11:15 a.m. That half of the bracket also features Wayne and Mountain View-Gotebo.
Cement
The Cement girls will play Stratford at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The Cement boys will play Calumet at approximately 5:15 p.m.
