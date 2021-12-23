Alex has released brackets for the upcoming Longhorn Classic.
Alex will hold its annual basketball tournament from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8. The tournament will feature a pair of area schools.
Both Alex and Ninnekah will compete in the tournament.
Girls
The Alex Lady Longhorns are on the bottom half of the bracket with Stratford, Asher and Allen. The Lady Longhorns will play Stratford at approximately 7 p.m. Jan. 6, and Asher will play Allen.
The Ninnekah Lady Owls are on the top half of the bracket and will play Calumet in their first game of the tournament. The Lady Owls and Lady Chieftains will play their game at 11 a.m. Jan. 6.
Mountain View-Gotebo will play Wayne in the other game on that half of the bracket.
Boys
The Alex Longhorns and Ninnekah Owls are both on the top half of the bracket.
The Longhorns will open their tournament at approximately 8:20 p.m. Jan. 6, and they will start their tournament against Wayne in the opening round. Alex could play Ninnekah in one of Friday's games, depending on how the results play out.
The Ninnekah Owls will play their first game at approximately 5:40 p.m. Jan. 6. The Owls will begin their tournament run against Mountain View-Gotebo.
The bottom half of the bracket features Allen playing Stratford and Asher playing Calumet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.