The Alex Longhorns made an impression in the Class B postseason.
The Longhorns found themselves in several types of situations throughout a playoff run that provided plenty of drama. Despite a 47-25 loss to top-ranked Roff in Chickasha on Tuesday, the Longhorns still made a run in the area tournament and were just a win away from the state tournament.
Alex's two playoff losses came to Roff.
Throughout its postseason run, Alex had to face elimination seven times. The Longhorns were able to win six of those elimination games.
Alex's run included a buzzer-beating win in the regional tournament and multiple wins over ranked teams in the area tournament. The Longhorns took down No. 12 Sentinel and No. 11 Big Pasture to get a win away from state.
Alex opened the postseason by winning an elimination game in the district tournament. The Longhorns began their playoff run with a 56-35 win over Paoli before losing to Roff in the district title game.
Head coach Isaac Byrne's squad then won three elimination games in the regional tournament to advance to area. After wins over Asher (52-39) and Ryan (60-29), Ricky Thornburg hit a buzzer-beating shot that gave Alex a 29-28 win over Lookeba-Sickles and sent the Longhorns to the area tournament.
Alex then proved the rankings wrong in back-to-back games.
Chase Byrne nearly scored 30 points in a 50-45 win over Sentinel, and a balanced effort helped the Longhorns pick up a 47-39 win over Big Pasture. But Roff proved to be the greatest challenge to the Longhorns after losing the previous night, and the Tigers overcame Alex's best shot at a third win over a ranked team.
The Longhorns also finished the season with double-digit victories, and they finished above .500.
