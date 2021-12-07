ALEX — The Alex Lady Longhorns took care of business.
Alex hosted the Rush Springs Lady Redskins in Alex on Tuesday, and the Lady Longhorns came out on top in the battle of area teams. Alex jumped out to a lead and picked up a 55-42 victory.
The Lady Longhorns jumped out to a 5-0 lead over their opponent. Rush Springs' offense got started with a 3-pointer from Myka Brady.
Rush Springs got within a point of Alex, but the Lady Longhorns did not give up their lead and led 13-10 after the first quarter.
Like she did to start the game, Alex's Riley Byrne buried a 3-pointer to start the scoring in the second quarter. Rush Springs went on a mini 4-0 run to cut its deficit to two points, but Alex answered that run with a longer run that pushed its lead to double digits.
The Lady Longhorns scored 10 points in a row to take a 26-14 lead over their opponent in the second quarter. A Triniti Black free throw gave Alex a 24-14 lead.
The Lady Longhorns ended the first half on a 15-4 run and carried a 31-18 lead to the second half.
But Rush Springs continued to hang around and won the third quarter, getting an offensive spark from Brady. Brady helped Rush Springs outscore Alex 13-6 in the third quarter.
Alex only led by six, 37-31, after three quarters.
But Alex gained momentum back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Rush Springs 18-11 to complete the victory over its opponent quarter
Four Alex players finished with at least 10 points, led by Kaitlyn Goleman's 15 points. Byrne (14 points), Kaitlyn Byrum (14) and Black (11) all ended up in that category.
Alex moved to 2-1 with the win, and Rush Springs fell to 2-1 with the loss.
