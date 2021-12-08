ALEX — The Alex Longhorns did not look back after a quick start.
Triples from Ricky Thornburg and Kyler Boatwright gave Alex an early 6-0 lead over Rush Springs on Tuesday, and that was only the beginning. The Longhorns led by 18 at halftime and earned a 52-27 victory over their opponent.
Alex held Rush Springs to single digits in each of the first three quarters, only giving up 11 points through those three quarters. Rush Springs scored four points in the first quarter, four in the second quarter and three in the third quarter before putting up 16 points in the final quarter.
Rush Springs stemmed the early tide after Alex's quick start, scoring four points in a row to make a 6-0 game 6-4. Jacob Caveness buried a 3-pointer to cut Rush Springs' deficit to just two points in the quarter.
But the Longhorns finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run and led 13-4.
Rush Springs scored the first two points of the second quarter, but the Longhorns pulled away in the period. Alex scored 13 points in a row to go up 26-6, and they finished the first half on a 13-2 run to lead 26-8 at halftime.
Alex continued to add to its lead in the third quarter, scoring the first five points of the second half. The Longhorns outscored their opponent 11-3 in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter with a 37-11 advantage.
Boatwright led off the fourth quarter with a three-pointer, and he finished the game with 10 points for the Longhorns. Thornburg, Konner Shebester and Tallon Hurd all just missed out on double-digit points, but the three players each ended the game with nine points.
The win over Rush Springs moved Alex to 2-1 on the young season. Rush Springs dropped to 0-3 on the season with the loss.
