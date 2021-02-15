The Alex Longhorns avenged a loss to the Ninnekah Owls during the regular season and won a district title.
The Longhorns — ranked 16th in Class A — earned a first-round bye and avoided an elimination game during the district tournament. Following a loss to Ninnekah the week before the district tournament, Alex picked up a 43-30 victory to win the district title and remain two losses away from having its season end.
The Longhorns used a long scoring run in the third quarter to extend a single-digit halftime lead to double digits. Leading 20-19, Alex scored 11 points in a row to take a 12-point lead. Nine of those 11 points came from long-range shots.
Alex held a 31-23 lead after three quarters, and Clayton Morris gave the Longhorns a 40-26 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Owls got a combined 10 points from Brandon Wolfe and Mark Morris in the first quarter. Both players scored five points in the period, and Ninnekah went to the second quarter with a 12-10 lead over the Longhorns.
After allowing the 12 first-quarter points, Alex held Ninnekah to six points in the second quarter, five points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 18 in the second quarter, Rayce Castor scored to give the Longhorns the lead. Alex led Ninnekah 20-18 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.
Morris and Chase Byrne each had 10 points for the Longhorns.
Snyder will be Alex's first opponent in the regional tournament. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association scheduled the game for 8 p.m. Thursday. Alex's regional games will take place in Alex.
Ninnekah will have to beat Geronimo to avoid elimination a second time this postseason. The Owls took down Bray-Doyle in Friday's elimination game.
The OSSAA has scheduled the Ninnekah and Geronimo game for 3 p.m. Thursday. Ninnekah will be competing in Alex.
