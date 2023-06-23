Joseph Victery earned himself a victory.
Coming off of a senior season in which he helped the Chickasha baseball team win 30 games, a Class 4A bi-district series and a regional tournament game, Victery made an important decision. Victery earned the opportunity to continue his baseball career at the next level, and he decided where he will play in the future.
Victery decided that he will be heading to the eastern portion of Oklahoma and will be playing baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State College. EOSC is in Wilburton, Oklahoma.
Victery said that he had other options to choose from, but he came up with several reasons for picking EOSC. It just felt like it was where he needed to be going forward.
“I chose Eastern for several reasons,” Victery said. “One of the biggest was that I had a very good gut feeling about that choice, even though I had other offers. ... I just felt in my heart and mind that Eastern was the right place to be.”
While excited about getting the opportunity to play a sport he loves at the next level, Victery is also appreciative of the opportunity and not taking it for granted. He put in the work and knows how hard it was to get to this point in his life.
He is ready for the next chapter.
“It is a huge blessing, but it didn’t come easy,” Victery said. “There [were] a lot of hard-working nights in the cages and early morning weight sessions.
“I am extremely excited to have this opportunity.”
Victery started playing the game when he was young. As he continued to grow, his love for the sport continued to grow as well.
“I started playing at a young age,” Victery said. “As I got older and better at baseball, my love for the game exploded with my talent, and I love it more every day.”
Victery said he loves the role being a team plays in the sport and how each player on the team has a specific job that is vital to being successful. He loves the grind that comes with the sport and believes that loving the grind is important to having success in it.
“I love the team aspect of it because each guy has their job,” Victery said. “If they do it by giving it their best attitude and effort, then you win a lot.
“I also love the grind day in and day out. You have to work hard at this sport, and it does pay off. But you have to fall in love with the grind to be good at this sport.”
Victery had his fair share of success playing for Chickasha, and his career ended with an All-State selection. He said it has been a blessing to be a Fightin’ Chick during a career that had some tougher times.
“Playing at Chickasha has been a blessing,” Victery said. “My freshman year was a short year due to Covid, but after that, with the help of good coaching, we had two great years.
“After my junior year, we had a staff change. We kept getting better and developing, and we had an amazing season.”
Victery credited everyone around him for helping him become who he has become and said he could not have asked for a better coaches, teammates and fans. He also credited his family and God for his success.
